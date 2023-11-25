The SMU Mustangs should come out on top in their matchup against the Navy Midshipmen at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 25, based on our computer projections. If you're wanting more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

SMU vs. Navy Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction SMU (-19.5) Over (45.5) SMU 36, Navy 13

Week 13 AAC Predictions

SMU Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Mustangs' implied win probability is 91.7%.

Against the spread, the Mustangs are 5-5-0 this year.

In games it is played as 19.5-point favorites or more, SMU has an ATS record of 4-1.

Out of 10 Mustangs games so far this year, three have gone over the total.

The average total for SMU games this season has been 60.1, 14.6 points higher than the total for this game.

Navy Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Midshipmen have a 12.5% chance to win.

The Midshipmen have a 4-5-0 record against the spread this year.

Navy is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 19.5 points or greater this year.

In the Midshipmen's nine games with a set total, three have hit the over (33.3%).

The average point total for Navy this season is 0.9 points higher than this game's over/under.

Mustangs vs. Midshipmen 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed SMU 40.3 18.0 51.0 12.2 31.3 22.8 Navy 18.7 19.3 21.3 15.2 18.7 20.0

