The Sam Houston Bearkats (2-9) square off against a fellow CUSA opponent when they visit the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-7) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Elliott T. Bowers Stadium.

While Sam Houston's defense ranks 72nd with 26.7 points allowed per game, the Bearkats have been a little worse on offense, ranking 18th-worst (19.7 points per game). From an offensive perspective, Middle Tennessee is accumulating 24.6 points per game (82nd-ranked). It ranks 93rd in the FBS on the other side of the ball (28.5 points allowed per game).

Sam Houston vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Huntsville, Texas

Huntsville, Texas Venue: Elliott T. Bowers Stadium

Sam Houston vs. Middle Tennessee Key Statistics

Sam Houston Middle Tennessee 313.9 (120th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.5 (66th) 397.1 (85th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 405.7 (94th) 89.5 (128th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 130.9 (97th) 224.5 (65th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.6 (38th) 14 (48th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (89th) 17 (45th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (64th)

Sam Houston Stats Leaders

Keegan Shoemaker leads Sam Houston with 2,306 yards (209.6 ypg) on 233-of-371 passing with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. He also has 248 rushing yards on 86 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

John Gentry has carried the ball 102 times for a team-high 327 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner. He's also tacked on 30 catches for 256 yards (23.3 per game) and two touchdowns via the pass.

Noah Smith's leads his squad with 774 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 77 receptions (out of 107 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Malik Phillips has hauled in 32 receptions totaling 402 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Al'Vonte Woodard has hauled in 28 catches for 312 yards, an average of 28.4 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Middle Tennessee Stats Leaders

Nicholas Vattiato has thrown for 2,846 yards (258.7 ypg) to lead Middle Tennessee, completing 65.7% of his passes and collecting 23 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 399 yards (36.3 ypg) on 127 carries with two touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jaiden Credle, has carried the ball 85 times for 409 yards (37.2 per game) with two touchdowns.

Holden Willis paces his squad with 657 receiving yards on 41 catches with five touchdowns.

Elijah Metcalf has put up a 606-yard season so far with six touchdowns. He's caught 52 passes on 72 targets.

Justin Olson's 43 catches (on 59 targets) have netted him 450 yards (40.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

