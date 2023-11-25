Rice vs. SFA Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 25
Saturday's game features the Rice Owls (3-2) and the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (2-2) squaring off at William R. Johnson Coliseum (on November 25) at 3:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-65 victory for Rice, who is slightly favored based on our model.
In their most recent game on Sunday, the Owls secured a 73-62 win over Saint Mary's (CA).
Rice vs. SFA Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Rice vs. SFA Score Prediction
- Prediction: Rice 70, SFA 65
Rice Schedule Analysis
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Owls are 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 47th-most losses.
- Rice has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (one).
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Ladyjacks are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most defeats.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Rice is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most wins.
Rice 2023-24 Best Wins
- 73-62 at home over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 215) on November 19
- 69-58 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 284) on November 9
- 70-38 at home over Houston Christian (No. 309) on November 6
Rice Leaders
- Malia Fisher: 9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 52.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
- Destiny Jackson: 8.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
- Dominique Ennis: 12.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.1 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)
- Jazzy Owens-Barnett: 6.6 PTS, 29.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
- Maya Bokunewicz: 9.2 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)
Rice Performance Insights
- The Owls have a +26 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.2 points per game. They're putting up 65.8 points per game, 201st in college basketball, and are allowing 60.6 per contest to rank 135th in college basketball.
