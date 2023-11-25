Big 12 foes meet when the No. 21 Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-3) and the BYU Cougars (5-6) play on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Oklahoma State is putting up 29.3 points per game offensively this year (52nd in the FBS), and is allowing 26.7 points per game (71st) on the other side of the ball. With 22.1 points per game on offense, BYU ranks 104th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 97th, giving up 28.9 points per game.

We provide more details below, including how to watch this game on ABC.

Oklahoma State vs. BYU Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Oklahoma State vs. BYU Key Statistics

Oklahoma State BYU 426.4 (42nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 308.2 (123rd) 431.9 (112th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409.9 (94th) 166 (57th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 102 (119th) 260.4 (40th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 206.2 (90th) 15 (60th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (81st) 18 (31st) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (31st)

Oklahoma State Stats Leaders

Alan Bowman has racked up 2,487 yards (226.1 ypg) on 217-of-367 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ollie Gordon, has carried the ball 211 times for 1,413 yards (128.5 per game), scoring 15 times. He's also caught 29 passes for 262 yards and one touchdown.

Jaden Nixon has collected 181 yards on 47 attempts, scoring one time.

Brennan Presley's team-high 647 yards as a receiver have come on 65 catches (out of 93 targets) with five touchdowns.

Rashod Owens has caught 46 passes for 595 yards (54.1 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jaden Bray's 27 receptions have turned into 367 yards and two touchdowns.

BYU Stats Leaders

Kedon Slovis has thrown for 1,716 yards (156 per game) while completing 57.4% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

LJ Martin has run for 497 yards on 105 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Aidan Robbins has rushed for 411 yards on 85 carries with one touchdown.

Chase Roberts paces his squad with 569 receiving yards on 41 receptions with five touchdowns.

Isaac Rex has 31 receptions (on 58 targets) for a total of 399 yards (36.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Darius Lassiter's 29 receptions (on 53 targets) have netted him 365 yards (33.2 ypg) and four touchdowns.

