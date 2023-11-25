A pair of the nation's most prolific passing attacks meet when the North Texas Mean Green (4-7) bring college football's 14th-ranked passing offense into a matchup with the UAB Blazers (4-7), who have the No. 17 passing offense, on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Mean Green are 3-point favorites. The over/under is 73.5 in this game.

North Texas sports the ninth-best offense this season in terms of total yards (482.4 yards per game), but rank worst defensively (472.8 yards allowed per game). While UAB's defense has been sputtering, ranking 23rd-worst by giving up 416 total yards per game, its offense ranks 21st-best with 444 total yards per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Texas vs. UAB Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: Apogee Stadium

Apogee Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

North Texas vs UAB Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline North Texas -3 -110 -110 73.5 -115 -105 -150 +125

Looking to place a bet on North Texas vs. UAB? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

North Texas Recent Performance

Over the last three contests, the Mean Green rank -1-worst in total offense (474.7 yards per game) and third-worst in total defense (469 yards per game allowed).

Although the Mean Green rank -89-worst in scoring defense over the previous three games (36.7 points surrendered), they've been more successful offensively with 28.3 points per game (103rd-ranked).

Over North Texas' last three games, it ranks 50th in passing offense (268.7 passing yards per game) and 16th-worst in passing defense (206.3 passing yards per game allowed).

Despite having the 47th-ranked run offense over the last three games (206 rushing yards per game), the Mean Green rank -122-worst in run defense over that time frame (262.7 rushing yards surrendered per game).

Over their past three contests, the Mean Green have one win against the spread, and are 1-2 overall.

In its past three contests, North Texas has not gone over the total.

Week 13 AAC Betting Trends

North Texas Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, North Texas has posted a 6-4-1 record against the spread.

The Mean Green have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

North Texas games have hit the over on five of 11 occasions (45.5%).

North Texas has won 66.7% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (2-1).

North Texas has played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Mean Green have an implied win probability of 60.0%.

Bet on North Texas to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

North Texas Stats Leaders

Chandler Rogers has 2,979 yards passing for North Texas, completing 62.7% of his passes and collecting 26 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 188 rushing yards (17.1 ypg) on 98 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Ayo Adeyi, has carried the ball 125 times for 885 yards (80.5 per game), scoring four times.

This season, Oscar Adaway III has carried the ball 104 times for 625 yards (56.8 per game) and six touchdowns.

Jay Maclin's 886 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 87 times and has totaled 48 catches and 11 touchdowns.

Roderic Burns has grabbed 39 passes while averaging 41 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Damon Ward Jr. has a total of 434 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 34 passes and scoring five touchdowns.

Mazin Richards paces the team with three sacks, and also has eight TFL and 42 tackles.

North Texas' top-tackler, Jordan Brown, has 70 tackles, three TFL, and three sacks this year.

Phillip Hill has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 40 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.