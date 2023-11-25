Best Bets & Odds for the North Texas vs. UAB Game – Saturday, November 25
AAC rivals will clash when the North Texas Mean Green (4-7) meet the UAB Blazers (4-7). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.
When and Where is North Texas vs. UAB?
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Denton, Texas
- Venue: Apogee Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: North Texas 37, UAB 32
- North Texas has put together a 2-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).
- The Mean Green have played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter in just two games this season, and they split 1-1.
- UAB has been an underdog in six games this season and won one (16.7%) of those contests.
- The Blazers have a record of in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +115 on the moneyline.
- The Mean Green have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
North Texas (-2)
- In 11 North Texas games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Mean Green have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2 points or more (in four chances).
- Against the spread, UAB is 6-5-0 this year.
- The Blazers are 3-3 ATS when underdogs by 2 points or more this year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (73.5)
- North Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's over/under of 73.5 points five times this season.
- This season, three of UAB's games have finished with a combined score higher than 73.5 points.
- Together, the two teams combine for 62.3 points per game, 11.2 points fewer than the point total of 73.5 for this matchup.
Splits Tables
North Texas
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|64.2
|65.5
|63.2
|Implied Total AVG
|37.2
|37.2
|37.2
|ATS Record
|6-4-1
|2-2-1
|4-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-6-0
|3-2-0
|2-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-1
|1-0
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-6
|0-3
|1-3
UAB
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|59.6
|59.7
|59.5
|Implied Total AVG
|35.9
|34
|38.2
|ATS Record
|6-5-0
|4-2-0
|2-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-5-0
|4-2-0
|2-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-2
|2-1
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-5
|1-1
|0-4
