Texas High School Football: How to Stream the North Crowley High School vs. Prosper High School Game - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 5:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is an exciting high school game -- Prosper High School vs. North Crowley High School -- in Frisco, TX on Saturday, November 25, starting at 1:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
North Crowley vs. Prosper Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT
- Location: Frisco, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Collin County Games This Week
Frisco High School at Wichita Falls High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Mineral Wells, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stephenville High School at Celina High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lovejoy High School at Texas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Longview , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Panther Creek High School - Frisco at Anna High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Legacy High School at Allen High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Abilene, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Tarrant County Games This Week
Highland Park High School - Dallas at Carroll High School - Southlake
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forney High School at Richland High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Birdville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Argyle High School at Colleyville Heritage High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Denton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
