The Longwood Lancers (4-1) look to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Lamar Cardinals (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Longwood vs. Lamar matchup.

Lamar vs. Longwood Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia

Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lamar vs. Longwood Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lamar vs. Longwood Betting Trends

Lamar has put together a 4-0-0 record against the spread this year.

The Cardinals have covered the spread when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs in two of two opportunities this year.

Longwood has covered twice in four matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, each of the Lancers games has hit the over.

