The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-2) are 4.5-point underdogs as they try to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the UTSA Roadrunners (2-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is set at 153.5.

Incarnate Word vs. UTSA Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: San Antonio, Texas

Venue: UTSA Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UTSA -4.5 153.5

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

Incarnate Word has combined with its opponent to score more than 153.5 points only twice this season.

Incarnate Word has a 156.2-point average over/under in its outings this season, 2.7 more points than this game's point total.

Incarnate Word has covered the spread twice in four opportunities this season.

Incarnate Word has been victorious in two of the three contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Cardinals have a record of 1-2 when they're set as an underdog of +155 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Incarnate Word has a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Incarnate Word vs. UTSA Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UTSA 3 50% 74.8 154.4 82.7 159.3 148.3 Incarnate Word 2 50% 79.6 154.4 76.6 159.3 147.3

Additional Incarnate Word Insights & Trends

The Cardinals' 79.6 points per game are just 3.1 fewer points than the 82.7 the Roadrunners give up to opponents.

Incarnate Word vs. UTSA Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UTSA 1-5-0 1-1 4-2-0 Incarnate Word 2-2-0 1-2 3-1-0

Incarnate Word vs. UTSA Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UTSA Incarnate Word 8-10 Home Record 7-7 2-11 Away Record 3-12 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 70 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.5 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

