The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-2) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the UTSA Roadrunners (2-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Incarnate Word vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Incarnate Word Stats Insights

The Cardinals have shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 41.4% shooting opponents of the Roadrunners have averaged.

Incarnate Word is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Cardinals are the 67th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Roadrunners sit at 105th.

The Cardinals' 79.6 points per game are only 3.1 fewer points than the 82.7 the Roadrunners allow.

When it scores more than 82.7 points, Incarnate Word is 2-0.

Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Incarnate Word averaged 75.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 67.

In 2022-23, the Cardinals conceded eight fewer points per game at home (70.5) than away (78.5).

Beyond the arc, Incarnate Word drained more 3-pointers away (6.6 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, but it posted a lower percentage away (34.4%) than at home (36.2%).

Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule