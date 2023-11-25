On Saturday, November 25, Summer Creek High School will host Stratford High School - Houston, starting at 2:00 PM CT.

Houston vs. Summer Creek Game Information

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT
  • Location: Tomball, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Harris County Games This Week

Hightower High School at C E King High School

  • Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on November 24
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Fairbanks High School at Galena Park North Shore High School

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Giddings State School at The Emery/Weiner School

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lamar High School - Houston at Atascocita High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Baytown Christian Academy at St. Joseph Catholic School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Oakwood, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockwall High School at Westfield High School

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 25
  • Location: Pflugerville, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Hill High School at Tomball High School

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 25
  • Location: Waco, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

