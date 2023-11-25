On Saturday, November 25, Coppell High School will host Byron Nelson High School, kicking off at 3:30 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Byron Nelson vs. Coppell Game Information

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM CT
  • Location: Choctaw, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Dallas County Games This Week

Highland Park High School - Dallas at Carroll High School - Southlake

  • Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Arlington, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

DeSoto High School at Willis High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: San Antonio, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Midlothian Heritage High School at South Oak Cliff High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Mesquite, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Longview High School at Lancaster High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Forneys, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Duncanville High School at The Woodlands High School

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 25
  • Location: Hutto, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Hill High School at Tomball High School

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 25
  • Location: Waco, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Denton County Games This Week

Gilmer High School at Aubrey High School

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Tyler, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Argyle High School at Colleyville Heritage High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Denton, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

