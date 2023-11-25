Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Byron Nelson High School vs. Coppell High School Game - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Saturday, November 25, Coppell High School will host Byron Nelson High School, kicking off at 3:30 PM CT.
Byron Nelson vs. Coppell Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT
- Location: Choctaw, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Dallas County Games This Week
Highland Park High School - Dallas at Carroll High School - Southlake
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeSoto High School at Willis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Midlothian Heritage High School at South Oak Cliff High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Mesquite, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Longview High School at Lancaster High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Forneys, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Duncanville High School at The Woodlands High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Hutto, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedar Hill High School at Tomball High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Waco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Denton County Games This Week
Gilmer High School at Aubrey High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Tyler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Argyle High School at Colleyville Heritage High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Denton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
