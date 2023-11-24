Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Wimberley High School vs. Ingleside High School Game - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have an exciting high school clash -- Ingleside High School vs. Wimberley High School -- in San Antonio, TX on Friday, November 24, beginning at 2:00 PM CT.
Wimberley vs. Ingleside Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other San Patricio County Games This Week
Sinton High School at Navarro High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: TBA, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Hays County Games This Week
Dripping Springs High School at John Jay High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on November 25
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
