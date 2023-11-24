Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Williamson County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Williamson County, Texas this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Williamson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Cedar Park High School at A&M Consolidated
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: College Station, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedar Park High School at A&M Consolidated
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 24
- Location: College Station, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flour Bluff High School at Liberty Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: San Antonio , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Granger High School at Chilton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Belton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
