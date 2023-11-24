Looking for information on the best bets in Big 12 action in Week 13, or attempting to create a parlay bet? Our computer model favors betting on the over/under in the Iowa State vs. Kansas State matchup, and picking Kansas State (-10) over Iowa State on the spread. You can find more stats and insights on those college football games in the article below.

Best Week 13 Big 12 Spread Bets

Pick: Kansas State -10 vs. Iowa State

Matchup: Iowa State Cyclones at Kansas State Wildcats

Projected Favorite & Spread: Kansas State by 18.6 points

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Date: November 25

TV Channel: FOX

Pick: Kansas -6 vs. Cincinnati

Matchup: Kansas Jayhawks at Cincinnati Bearcats

Projected Favorite & Spread: Kansas by 13.8 points

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Date: November 25

TV Channel: ESPN2

Pick: Oklahoma -10 vs. TCU

Matchup: TCU Horned Frogs at Oklahoma Sooners

Projected Favorite & Spread: Oklahoma by 15.4 points

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: November 24

TV Channel: FOX

Best Week 13 Big 12 Total Bets

Over 46.5 - Iowa State vs. Kansas State

Matchup: Iowa State Cyclones at Kansas State Wildcats

Projected Total: 52.3 points

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Date: November 25

TV Channel: FOX

Under 63.5 - TCU vs. Oklahoma

Matchup: TCU Horned Frogs at Oklahoma Sooners

Projected Total: 58.0 points

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: November 24

TV Channel: FOX

Under 58.5 - Kansas vs. Cincinnati

Matchup: Kansas Jayhawks at Cincinnati Bearcats

Projected Total: 54.4 points

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Date: November 25

TV Channel: ESPN2

Week 13 Big 12 Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Texas 10-1 (7-1 Big 12) 33.1 / 18.2 454.3 / 336.9 Oklahoma State 8-3 (6-2 Big 12) 29.3 / 26.7 426.4 / 431.9 Oklahoma 9-2 (6-2 Big 12) 40.8 / 20.2 492.9 / 378.4 Kansas State 8-3 (6-2 Big 12) 38.1 / 19.3 441.7 / 359.6 West Virginia 7-4 (5-3 Big 12) 31.4 / 27.2 430.8 / 388.8 Iowa State 6-5 (5-3 Big 12) 24.8 / 20.5 346.4 / 335.8 Texas Tech 6-5 (5-3 Big 12) 28.6 / 24.3 404.1 / 381.6 Kansas 7-4 (4-4 Big 12) 32.2 / 26.6 422.4 / 380.8 TCU 5-6 (3-5 Big 12) 30.1 / 24.1 461.4 / 390.3 Houston 4-7 (2-6 Big 12) 24.6 / 31.9 369.4 / 419.2 Baylor 3-8 (2-6 Big 12) 22.4 / 33.3 381.8 / 412.5 BYU 5-6 (2-6 Big 12) 22.1 / 28.9 308.2 / 409.9 UCF 5-6 (2-6 Big 12) 33.0 / 26.5 493.8 / 404.9 Cincinnati 3-8 (1-7 Big 12) 24.8 / 28.3 433.7 / 388.3

