Week 13 of the 2023 college football season includes seven games involving AAC teams. Our computer model likes Memphis (-13) against Temple and betting the over/under in the UAB vs. North Texas matchup as best bets or parlay options.

Best Week 13 AAC Spread Bets

Pick: Memphis -13 vs. Temple

Matchup: Memphis Tigers at Temple Owls

Memphis Tigers at Temple Owls Projected Favorite & Spread: Memphis by 23.6 points

Memphis by 23.6 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 24

November 24 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: East Carolina -3 vs. Tulsa

Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane at East Carolina Pirates

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at East Carolina Pirates Projected Favorite & Spread: East Carolina by 7.7 points

East Carolina by 7.7 points Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Pick: SMU -18.5 vs. Navy

Matchup: Navy Midshipmen at SMU Mustangs

Navy Midshipmen at SMU Mustangs Projected Favorite & Spread: SMU by 22.8 points

SMU by 22.8 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 13 AAC Total Bets

Under 73.5 - UAB vs. North Texas

Matchup: UAB Blazers at North Texas Mean Green

UAB Blazers at North Texas Mean Green Projected Total: 68.5 points

68.5 points Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Over 48.5 - Florida Atlantic vs. Rice

Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at Rice Owls

Florida Atlantic Owls at Rice Owls Projected Total: 52.8 points

52.8 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Over 44.5 - Tulsa vs. East Carolina

Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane at East Carolina Pirates

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at East Carolina Pirates Projected Total: 48.0 points

48.0 points Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Week 13 AAC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Tulane 10-1 (7-0 AAC) 27.8 / 18.5 391.6 / 323.9 SMU 9-2 (7-0 AAC) 40.3 / 18.0 471.3 / 306.5 UTSA 8-3 (7-0 AAC) 33.1 / 24.3 429.1 / 370.8 Memphis 8-3 (5-2 AAC) 39.2 / 29.7 453.4 / 418.8 Navy 5-5 (4-3 AAC) 18.7 / 19.3 304.1 / 349.8 Rice 5-6 (3-4 AAC) 30.8 / 27.2 368.7 / 378.3 South Florida 5-6 (3-4 AAC) 29.3 / 36.8 451.0 / 469.5 Florida Atlantic 4-7 (3-4 AAC) 24.0 / 25.6 335.5 / 391.2 UAB 4-7 (3-4 AAC) 28.8 / 36.2 444.0 / 416.0 North Texas 4-7 (2-5 AAC) 33.5 / 36.6 482.4 / 472.8 Charlotte 3-8 (2-5 AAC) 17.8 / 26.8 314.0 / 362.5 Temple 3-8 (1-6 AAC) 21.1 / 34.8 364.5 / 441.5 Tulsa 3-8 (1-6 AAC) 22.9 / 34.5 380.1 / 447.9 East Carolina 2-9 (1-6 AAC) 16.5 / 21.8 263.5 / 330.5

