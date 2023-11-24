UTSA vs. Tulane: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 24
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
A pair of AAC teams meet when the No. 18 Tulane Green Wave (10-1) take on the UTSA Roadrunners (8-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Yulman Stadium. The Green Wave are favored by 3 points. The over/under is 52.5 in the contest.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulane vs. UTSA matchup in this article.
UTSA vs. Tulane Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Yulman Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UTSA vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tulane Moneyline
|UTSA Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tulane (-3)
|52.5
|-155
|+130
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Tulane (-3)
|51.5
|-154
|+128
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 13 Odds
UTSA vs. Tulane Betting Trends
- UTSA has compiled a 5-5-1 record against the spread this year.
- The Roadrunners have been an underdog by 3 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Tulane is 4-6-0 ATS this season.
- The Green Wave have an ATS record of 4-5 when playing as at least 3-point favorites this season.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.