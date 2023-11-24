The UTSA Roadrunners (1-0) face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

UTSA vs. Jacksonville State Game Information

UTSA Top Players (2022-23)

Jacob Germany: 12.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Japhet Medor: 13.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK DJ Richards: 10.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK John Buggs III: 10.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Josh Farmer: 5.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Jacksonville State Top Players (2022-23)

Demaree King: 15.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Skyelar Potter: 14.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Juwan Perdue: 8.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Clarence Jackson: 7.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Marcellus Brigham Jr.: 5.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

UTSA vs. Jacksonville State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UTSA Rank UTSA AVG Jacksonville State AVG Jacksonville State Rank 235th 69.3 Points Scored 69.9 212th 334th 76.6 Points Allowed 70.3 184th 178th 31.8 Rebounds 32.6 117th 162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th 192nd 7.3 3pt Made 9.1 30th 343rd 10.5 Assists 12.3 237th 294th 13.1 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

