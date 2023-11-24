The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-4) aim to halt a three-game road losing skid at the UTSA Roadrunners (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Jacksonville State vs. UTSA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UTSA vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UTSA vs. Jacksonville State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jacksonville State Moneyline UTSA Moneyline BetMGM Jacksonville State (-2.5) 142.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Jacksonville State (-2.5) 142.5 -144 +118 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UTSA vs. Jacksonville State Betting Trends

UTSA has won just one game against the spread this year.

The Roadrunners have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Jacksonville State has covered once in four matchups with a spread this season.

Games featuring the Gamecocks have gone over the point total just once this season.

UTSA Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 While our computer ranking puts UTSA 339th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is much better, placing it 75th.

The implied probability of UTSA winning the national championship, based on its +25000 moneyline odds, is 0.4%.

