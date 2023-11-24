The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-1) meet the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Hawaii Game Information

UT Rio Grande Valley Top Players (2022-23)

Justin Johnson: 20.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

20.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Will Johnston: 14.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Daylen Williams: 6.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Dima Zdor: 8.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

8.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Ahren Freeman: 8.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Hawaii Top Players (2022-23)

Kamaka Hepa: 11.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK JoVon McClanahan: 11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Bernardo da Silva: 9.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK Noel Coleman: 12.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Samuta Avea: 10.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Hawaii Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UT Rio Grande Valley Rank UT Rio Grande Valley AVG Hawaii AVG Hawaii Rank 28th 78.7 Points Scored 66.9 300th 350th 78.2 Points Allowed 61.8 14th 61st 33.8 Rebounds 32.1 156th 142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 8.0 222nd 229th 6.9 3pt Made 6.7 256th 21st 15.8 Assists 11.1 324th 359th 15.6 Turnovers 11.4 132nd

