The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (10-1) will meet a fellow Big 12 opponent, the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-5) in a matchup on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The Red Raiders are notable underdogs in this one, with the spread posted at 12.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 53.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. Texas Tech matchup.

Texas vs. Texas Tech Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Texas Tech Moneyline BetMGM Texas (-12.5) 53.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texas (-12.5) 53.5 -490 +365 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

Texas vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends

Texas has put together a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Longhorns have covered the spread three times this season (3-4 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites.

Texas Tech has won four games against the spread this year, failing to cover six times.

Texas 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.