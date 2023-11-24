How to Watch the Texas vs. High Point Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Texas Longhorns (5-0) will be looking to extend a five-game home winning run when squaring off against the High Point Panthers (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
Texas vs. High Point Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers put up an average of 65.0 points per game, 16.6 more points than the 48.4 the Longhorns allow.
- High Point has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 48.4 points.
- Texas' record is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.0 points.
- The Longhorns put up 25.0 more points per game (89.0) than the Panthers give up (64.0).
- Texas is 5-0 when scoring more than 64.0 points.
- High Point is 3-1 when giving up fewer than 89.0 points.
- The Longhorns shoot 48.3% from the field, 15.2% higher than the Panthers allow defensively.
Texas Leaders
- Rori Harmon: 12.8 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.2 STL, 50.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
- Taylor Jones: 17.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 BLK, 69.6 FG%
- Amina Muhammad: 9.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 60.0 FG%
- Madison Booker: 9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
- Khadija Faye: 8.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 50.0 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|UT Arlington
|W 110-64
|Moody Center
|11/19/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|W 96-44
|Moody Center
|11/23/2023
|Arizona State
|W 84-42
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/24/2023
|High Point
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|South Florida
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/29/2023
|Oral Roberts
|-
|Moody Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.