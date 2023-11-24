Friday's contest between the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-3) and Long Island Sharks (0-4) going head to head at Truist Arena has a projected final score of 76-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas A&M-CC, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on November 24.

The game has no line set.

Texas A&M-CC vs. LIU Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Highland Heights, Kentucky

Venue: Truist Arena

Texas A&M-CC vs. LIU Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M-CC 76, LIU 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas A&M-CC vs. LIU

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas A&M-CC (-8.5)

Texas A&M-CC (-8.5) Computer Predicted Total: 142.9

Texas A&M-CC Performance Insights

The Islanders outscore opponents by 13.6 points per game (scoring 80.4 points per game to rank 92nd in college basketball while allowing 66.8 per contest to rank 122nd in college basketball) and have a +68 scoring differential overall.

Texas A&M-CC comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 9.2 boards. It is pulling down 39.6 rebounds per game (33rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.4 per contest.

Texas A&M-CC knocks down 7.4 three-pointers per game (179th in college basketball), 1.4 more than its opponents (6.0).

The Islanders average 94.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (175th in college basketball), and allow 78.9 points per 100 possessions (45th in college basketball).

Texas A&M-CC has committed 3.2 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 14.0 (299th in college basketball action) while forcing 17.2 (19th in college basketball).

