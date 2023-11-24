Our computer model predicts the Oklahoma Sooners will defeat the TCU Horned Frogs on Friday, November 24 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

TCU vs. Oklahoma Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Oklahoma (-10) Under (63.5) Oklahoma 37, TCU 21

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

TCU Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Oklahoma vs. TCU? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 24.4% chance of a victory for the Horned Frogs.

The Horned Frogs have a 5-5-0 record against the spread this year.

In games it has played as at least 10-point underdogs this year, TCU is 1-0 against the spread.

The Horned Frogs have gone over in three of their 10 games with a set total (30%).

TCU games this year have averaged a total of 58.3 points, 5.2 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Oklahoma Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Sooners an 80.0% chance to win.

Against the spread, the Sooners are 7-4-0 this season.

In games this season when favored by 10 points or more, Oklahoma are 6-2 against the spread.

There have been six Sooners games (out of 11) that hit the over this season.

The over/under for this game is 63.5 points, three more than the average point total for Oklahoma games this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Horned Frogs vs. Sooners 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oklahoma 40.8 20.2 48.2 16 34.8 22.4 TCU 30.1 24.1 35.7 21.3 20.3 29

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.