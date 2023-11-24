Chase Center is where the Golden State Warriors (7-9) and San Antonio Spurs (3-12) will square off on Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Stephen Curry and Victor Wembanyama are players to watch for the Warriors and Spurs, respectively.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Warriors

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, KENS

Spurs' Last Game

In their previous game, the Spurs fell to the Clippers on Wednesday, 109-102. Their leading scorer was Wembanyama with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Victor Wembanyama 22 15 3 1 3 1 Jeremy Sochan 19 5 7 0 0 2 Devin Vassell 18 4 4 1 0 2

Spurs Players to Watch

Wembanyama averages 18.8 points, 9.5 boards and 2.5 assists, making 43% of his shots from the floor and 27.5% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

Keldon Johnson contributes with 16.6 points per game, plus 6.1 boards and 4.4 assists.

Zach Collins averages 15 points, 6.3 boards and 3.7 assists, making 53.1% of his shots from the floor and 30.5% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per game.

Jeremy Sochan averages 11 points, 5.5 boards and 4.5 assists, making 42.7% of his shots from the floor.

The Spurs get 17.4 points per game from Devin Vassell, plus 3.6 boards and 2.9 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Victor Wembanyama 17.9 10.2 3 0.8 2.8 1.4 Keldon Johnson 15.7 5.8 4 0.5 0.3 1.9 Zach Collins 16 6.5 3.2 0.5 0.8 1.3 Jeremy Sochan 11.6 5.4 4.1 0.9 0.2 1 Malaki Branham 9.2 1.3 2.3 0.3 0 0.8

