How to Watch the Spurs vs. Warriors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The San Antonio Spurs (3-12) will visit the Golden State Warriors (7-9) after losing three straight road games.
Spurs vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
Spurs vs Warriors Additional Info
Spurs Stats Insights
- The Spurs are shooting 45.6% from the field, 0.7% lower than the 46.3% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.
- San Antonio is 3-5 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
- The Spurs are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at third.
- The Spurs average only 4.4 fewer points per game (109.7) than the Warriors allow (114.1).
- When it scores more than 114.1 points, San Antonio is 3-3.
Spurs Home & Away Comparison
- The Spurs average more points per game at home (112.6) than away (105.5), and also give up fewer points at home (120.9) than on the road (126.5).
- In 2023-24 San Antonio is allowing 5.6 fewer points per game at home (120.9) than on the road (126.5).
- This season the Spurs are averaging more assists at home (29.7 per game) than on the road (27.3).
Spurs Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Devin Vassell
|Questionable
|Adductor
