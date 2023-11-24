The San Antonio Spurs' (3-12) injury report has just one player listed as they ready for their Friday, November 24 game against the Golden State Warriors (7-9) at Chase Center. It tips at 10:00 PM ET.

The Spurs' most recent contest was a 109-102 loss to the Clippers on Wednesday. Victor Wembanyama recorded 22 points, 15 rebounds and three assists for the Spurs.

Spurs vs Warriors Additional Info

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Devin Vassell SG Questionable Adductor 17.4 3.6 2.9

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Gary Payton II: Questionable (Foot)

Spurs vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and KENS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Spurs vs. Warriors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -11.5

