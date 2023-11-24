The San Antonio Spurs (3-12) visit the Golden State Warriors (7-9) after losing three road games in a row. The Warriors are heavy favorites by 11.5 points in the contest, which tips at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Spurs vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and KENS

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Warriors -11.5 -

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

Spurs games have gone over the point total in 11 out of 15 opportunities (73.3%).

San Antonio is 5-10-0 against the spread this season.

The Spurs have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (14.3%) in those games.

San Antonio has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +425.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies San Antonio has a 19% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Spurs vs Warriors Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Spurs vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Warriors 0 0% 113.9 223.6 114.1 237.2 226.4 Spurs 0 0% 109.7 223.6 123.1 237.2 229.2

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

San Antonio has covered the spread twice, and is 0-10 overall, in its past 10 games.

The Spurs have hit the over in seven of their past 10 contests.

San Antonio's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .333. It is 3-6-0 ATS on its home court and 2-4-0 on the road.

The Spurs score an average of 109.7 points per game, only 4.4 fewer points than the 114.1 the Warriors allow.

San Antonio has put together a 3-3 ATS record and a 3-3 overall record in games it scores more than 114.1 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Spurs vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Spurs and Warriors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Spurs 5-10 0-0 11-4 Warriors 5-11 0-0 9-7

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Spurs vs. Warriors Point Insights

Spurs Warriors 109.7 Points Scored (PG) 113.9 26 NBA Rank (PPG) 13 3-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 1-1 3-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-0 123.1 Points Allowed (PG) 114.1 28 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 1-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-3 0-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.