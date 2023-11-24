Spurs vs. Warriors November 24 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Golden State Warriors (6-3) clash with the San Antonio Spurs (3-6) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN, NBCS-BA, and KENS.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Spurs vs. Warriors Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, KENS
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Spurs Games
- November 12 at home vs the Heat
- November 18 at home vs the Grizzlies
- November 17 at home vs the Kings
- November 14 at the Thunder
- November 22 at home vs the Clippers
Spurs Players to Watch
- Victor Wembanyama provides 15.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game for the Spurs.
- The Spurs are getting 20.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Devin Vassell this season.
- Keldon Johnson gives the Spurs 14.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while delivering 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- The Spurs are receiving 10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game from Zach Collins this season.
- The Spurs are receiving 9.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game from Tre Jones this year.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Warriors Players to Watch
- Stephen Curry averages 30.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks.
- Chris Paul posts 10.7 points, 4.3 boards and 9.3 assists per game, shooting 34.3% from the floor.
- Kevon Looney posts 6.7 points, 2.7 assists and 11.3 rebounds per contest.
- Dario Saric puts up 5.3 points, 6.3 boards and 2.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 1.0 block.
- Moses Moody averages 8.7 points, 0.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Spurs vs. Warriors Stat Comparison
|Warriors
|Spurs
|114.9
|Points Avg.
|113.0
|110.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|124.9
|45.9%
|Field Goal %
|47.4%
|35.8%
|Three Point %
|34.2%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.