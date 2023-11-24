Brownwood High School will host Springtown High School on Friday, November 24 at 6:30 PM CT.

Springtown vs. Brownwood Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT
  • Location: Crowley, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Brown County Games This Week

May High School at Jonesboro High School

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 25
  • Location: Jonesboro, TX
  • Conference: 1A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Parker County Games This Week

Brock High School at Clyde High School

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Graham, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Red Oak High School at Aledo High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Arlington, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

