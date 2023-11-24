Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Refugio County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Refugio County, Texas this week. Details on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.
Refugio County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Refugio High School at Weimar High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: San Antonio , TX
- Conference: 2A -
