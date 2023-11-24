Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Pleasant Grove High School vs. Carthage High School Game - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Pleasant Grove High School plays on the road against Carthage High School at 2:00 PM CT on Friday, November 24.
Pleasant Grove vs. Carthage Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT
- Location: Longview , TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Bowie County Games This Week
Lovejoy High School at Texas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Longview , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
