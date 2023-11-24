The Pittsburgh Penguins (9-9) visit the Buffalo Sabres (8-9-2) at KeyBank Center on Friday, November 24 at 6:00 PM ET on TNT and Max, with both teams fresh off of a loss. The Penguins are coming off a 1-0 defeat to the New York Rangers, while the Sabres were beaten by the Washington Capitals 4-3 in overtime in their most recent game.

Penguins vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Penguins (-115) Sabres (-105) 6.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins Betting Insights

The Penguins have won 41.7% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (5-7).

Pittsburgh is 5-7 (winning 41.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Penguins' implied win probability is 53.5%.

Pittsburgh and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in eight of 18 games this season.

Sabres Betting Insights

This season the Sabres have won three of the 12 games, or 25.0%, in which they've been an underdog.

Buffalo has gone 3-9, a 25.0% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of -105 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Sabres have a 51.2% chance to win.

Buffalo's games this season have had over 6.5 goals seven of 19 times.

Penguins vs Sabres Additional Info

Penguins vs. Sabres Rankings

Penguins Total (Rank) Sabres Total (Rank) 58 (16th) Goals 54 (23rd) 47 (5th) Goals Allowed 61 (21st) 7 (26th) Power Play Goals 7 (26th) 8 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 10 (12th)

Penguins Advanced Stats

Pittsburgh is 6-4-0 against the spread, and 6-4-0 overall, in its past 10 games.

Five of Pittsburgh's past 10 contests hit the over.

The average amount of goals in the Penguins' past 10 games is 0.1 more than the over/under of 6.5 set for this game.

In their last 10 games, the Penguins have scored 0.8 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Penguins are ranked 16th in the league with 58 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.

The Penguins have allowed the fifth-fewest goals in league action this season, 47 (2.6 per game).

The team's goal differential is eighth-best in the league at +11.

Sabres Advanced Stats

The Sabres went 4-4-2 over its last 10 games, including a 5-5-0 ledger versus the spread in that span.

Four of Buffalo's last 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Sabres have averaged a total of 6.5 combined goals in their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.

Over their last 10 games, the Sabres and their opponents are scoring 0.7 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.5.

The Sabres have scored 54 goals this season (2.8 per game) to rank 23rd in the NHL.

The Sabres have given up 3.2 goals per game, 61 total, which ranks 21st among NHL teams.

Their -7 goal differential ranks 23rd in the league.

