The No. 6 Oregon Ducks (10-1) take on a fellow Pac-12 opponent when they host the No. 15 Oregon State Beavers (8-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Autzen Stadium.

Oregon has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this season, as they rank second-best in scoring offense (46.5 points per game) and 10th-best in scoring defense (16.7 points allowed per game). Oregon State's offense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 25th-best in the FBS with 440.9 total yards per game. In terms of defense, it is ceding 326.5 total yards per game, which ranks 28th.

Oregon vs. Oregon State Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

City: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Autzen Stadium

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Oregon vs. Oregon State Key Statistics

Oregon Oregon State 546.6 (2nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 440.9 (26th) 310.0 (16th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 326.5 (29th) 195.1 (21st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 192.5 (23rd) 351.5 (2nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 248.5 (51st) 6 (2nd) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (21st) 14 (81st) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (21st)

Oregon Stats Leaders

Bo Nix has recorded 3,539 yards (321.7 ypg) on 282-of-361 passing with 35 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 128 rushing yards (11.6 ypg) on 41 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Mar'Keise Irving, has carried the ball 149 times for 1,002 yards (91.1 per game), scoring 10 times. He's also caught 43 passes for 362 yards and one touchdown.

Jordan James has carried the ball 86 times for 618 yards (56.2 per game) and nine touchdowns.

Troy Franklin has hauled in 68 receptions for 1,221 yards (111 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone 13 times as a receiver.

Tez Johnson has hauled in 59 passes while averaging 73.2 yards per game and scoring nine touchdowns.

Gary Bryant Jr. has been the target of 32 passes and compiled 26 catches for 387 yards, an average of 35.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Oregon State Stats Leaders

D.J. Uiagalelei has racked up 2,418 yards (219.8 per game) while completing 57.5% of his passes and tossing 20 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also run for 206 yards with six touchdowns.

Damien Martinez has rushed for 1,147 yards on 181 carries so far this year while scoring nine times on the ground.

Deshaun Fenwick has been given 89 carries and totaled 497 yards with five touchdowns.

Silas Bolden leads his squad with 662 receiving yards on 47 catches with four touchdowns.

Anthony Gould has caught 38 passes and compiled 633 receiving yards (57.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jack Velling's 28 receptions (on 51 targets) have netted him 419 yards (38.1 ypg) and eight touchdowns.

