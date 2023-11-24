Friday's game between the North Texas Eagles (4-1) and the Samford Bulldogs (4-0) at Reed Green Coliseum has a projected final score of 68-63 based on our computer prediction, with North Texas taking home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM on November 24.

The Eagles head into this contest following a 79-73 win over Southern Illinois on Sunday.

North Texas vs. Samford Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Texas vs. Samford Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 68, Samford 63

Other AAC Predictions

North Texas Schedule Analysis

The Eagles have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (one).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Eagles are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most victories.

North Texas 2023-24 Best Wins

79-73 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 199) on November 19

83-60 at home over Grambling (No. 202) on November 9

78-55 on the road over SFA (No. 271) on November 16

North Texas Leaders

Desiray Kernal: 15.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2 STL, 54.5 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6)

15.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2 STL, 54.5 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6) Tommisha Lampkin: 12.8 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 60 FG%

12.8 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 60 FG% Jaaucklyn Moore: 13.4 PTS, 51.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

13.4 PTS, 51.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21) Desiree Wooten: 7.4 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

7.4 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Dyani Robinson: 9.4 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

North Texas Performance Insights

The Eagles outscore opponents by 21.6 points per game (scoring 82.4 points per game to rank 42nd in college basketball while allowing 60.8 per contest to rank 135th in college basketball) and have a +108 scoring differential overall.

