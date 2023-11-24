Lancaster High School is hosting Longview High School at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, November 24.

Longview vs. Lancaster Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Forneys, TX

Forneys, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Dallas County Games This Week

Highland Park High School - Dallas at Carroll High School - Southlake

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 24

2:30 PM CT on November 24 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

DeSoto High School at Willis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24

7:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Midlothian Heritage High School at South Oak Cliff High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24

7:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Mesquite, TX

Mesquite, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Duncanville High School at The Woodlands High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 25

3:00 PM CT on November 25 Location: Hutto, TX

Hutto, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Byron Nelson High School at Coppell High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 25

3:30 PM CT on November 25 Location: Choctaw, TX

Choctaw, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Hill High School at Tomball High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 25

4:00 PM CT on November 25 Location: Waco, TX

Waco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Gregg County Games This Week

Kilgore High School at Needville High School