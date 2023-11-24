On Friday, November 24 at 1:00 PM CT, Huntsville High School will host Randle High School.

Lamar Randle vs. Huntsville Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 1:00 PM CT

1:00 PM CT Location: Shenandoah, TX

Other Fort Bend County Games This Week

Hightower High School at C E King High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on November 24

10:00 AM CT on November 24 Location: Houston, TX

Kilgore High School at Needville High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 24

2:30 PM CT on November 24 Location: New Caney, TX

Iowa Colony High School at Chapel Hill High School - Tyler