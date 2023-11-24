How to Watch Lamar vs. Bethune-Cookman on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-1) will look to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Lamar Cardinals (2-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Lamar vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Southland Games
- LIU vs Texas A&M-CC (2:00 PM ET | November 24)
- Nicholls State vs Mississippi State (2:00 PM ET | November 24)
- SE Louisiana vs Western Michigan (2:30 PM ET | November 24)
Lamar Stats Insights
- The Cardinals made 43.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.4 percentage points lower than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (45.5%).
- Lamar went 3-3 when it shot higher than 45.5% from the field.
- The Cardinals were the 117th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Wildcats ranked 303rd.
- Last year, the Cardinals recorded 7.1 fewer points per game (67.9) than the Wildcats gave up (75.0).
- Lamar had a 3-3 record last season when putting up more than 75.0 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Lamar Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Lamar scored 70.3 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 63.2 points per contest.
- Defensively the Cardinals played better in home games last year, ceding 71.7 points per game, compared to 76.2 in road games.
- In home games, Lamar averaged 0.1 more threes per game (6.0) than when playing on the road (5.9). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (33.7%) compared to when playing on the road (32.0%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lamar Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ SMU
|L 78-67
|Moody Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|UTSA
|W 90-82
|Montagne Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Pacific
|L 77-76
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|11/24/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Longwood
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/26/2023
|Delaware State
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.