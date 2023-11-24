How to Watch LaLiga: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Friday, November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Granada CF and Deportivo Alaves hit the pitch in the only matchup on the LaLiga slate today.
Info on how to watch today's LaLiga play is available for you.
Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!
How to Watch More Sports Today
|Watch Today's NBA Games
|Women's College Basketball Games to Watch
|How to Watch Bundesliga Today
|How to Watch Ligue 1 Today
LaLiga Streaming Live Today
Watch Deportivo Alaves vs Granada CF
Granada CF makes the trip to take on Deportivo Alaves at Estadio de Mendizorroza in Gasteiz / Vitoria.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Deportivo Alaves (-150)
- Underdog: Granada CF (+390)
- Draw: (+270)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.