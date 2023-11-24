Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Lake Travis High School vs. William J Brennan High School Game - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
William J Brennan High School will host Lake Travis High School at 3:00 PM CT on Friday, November 24.
Lake Travis vs. Brennan Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Bexar County Games This Week
TBD at Holy Cross Of San Antonio
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Davenport High School at La Vernia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dripping Springs High School at John Jay High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on November 25
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Travis County Games This Week
Westlake High School at United High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
