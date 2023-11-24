Jeremy Sochan could make a big impact for the San Antonio Spurs on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, against the Golden State Warriors.

In his most recent time out, a 109-102 loss to the Clippers, Sochan had 19 points and seven assists.

We're going to break down Sochan's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Jeremy Sochan Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.0 11.6 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 5.4 Assists 4.5 4.5 4.1 PRA -- 21 21.1 PR -- 16.5 17



Jeremy Sochan Insights vs. the Warriors

Sochan is responsible for taking 11.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.0 per game.

Sochan's Spurs average 105.3 possessions per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams, while the Warriors are one of the league's fastest, ranking second with 102.3 possessions per contest.

Giving up 114.1 points per game, the Warriors are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Warriors are the 19th-ranked team in the league, allowing 44.6 rebounds per game.

The Warriors are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 24.8 assists per game.

Jeremy Sochan vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/13/2023 24 4 8 0 0 0 0 11/14/2022 25 12 7 0 0 0 1

