In 3A - District 28 play on Friday, November 24, Edna High School will host Industrial High School at 1:00 PM CT.

Industrial vs. Edna Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT
  • Location: Bay City, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Jackson County Games This Week

Holland High School at Ganado High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Brenham, TX
  • Conference: 2A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

