Friday's contest features the Houston Cougars (6-0) and the Montana Grizzlies (2-2) clashing at Fertitta Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 76-58 win for heavily favored Houston according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on November 24.

The game has no set line.

Houston vs. Montana Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Houston vs. Montana Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 76, Montana 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston vs. Montana

Computer Predicted Spread: Houston (-18.7)

Houston (-18.7) Computer Predicted Total: 133.8

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars average 75.8 points per game (180th in college basketball) while allowing 49.8 per contest (second in college basketball). They have a +156 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 26.0 points per game.

Houston prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 9.9 boards. It is recording 38.2 rebounds per game (56th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.3 per contest.

Houston hits 8.2 three-pointers per game (117th in college basketball) at a 35.5% rate (109th in college basketball), compared to the 5.8 per game its opponents make at a 29.4% rate.

The Cougars' 102.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 66th in college basketball, and the 67.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank third in college basketball.

Houston has committed 7.7 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 8.5 (25th in college basketball play) while forcing 16.2 (31st in college basketball).

