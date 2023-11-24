Houston Christian vs. Oklahoma State November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The Oklahoma State Cowboys (0-1) meet the Houston Christian Huskies (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Houston Christian vs. Oklahoma State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Houston Christian Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Houston Christian Top Players (2022-23)
- Bonke Maring: 13.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Maks Klanjscek: 14.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Brycen Long: 14.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Andrew King: 8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sam Hofman: 6.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Oklahoma State Top Players (2022-23)
- Kalib Boone: 10.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Moussa Cisse: 6.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Bryce Thompson: 11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- John-Michael Wright: 9.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Caleb Asberry: 9.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Houston Christian vs. Oklahoma State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Oklahoma State Rank
|Oklahoma State AVG
|Houston Christian AVG
|Houston Christian Rank
|271st
|68.3
|Points Scored
|77.6
|43rd
|54th
|65.8
|Points Allowed
|83.1
|361st
|54th
|34.0
|Rebounds
|31.3
|210th
|96th
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|121st
|229th
|6.9
|3pt Made
|8.3
|74th
|211th
|12.6
|Assists
|14.8
|56th
|322nd
|13.6
|Turnovers
|15.0
|350th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.