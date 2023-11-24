The Emery/Weiner School hosts Giddings State School at 2:00 PM CT on Friday, November 24.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Giddings State vs. Emery/Weiner Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 2:00 PM CT

2:00 PM CT Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Harris County Games This Week

Hightower High School at C E King High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on November 24

10:00 AM CT on November 24 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Fairbanks High School at Galena Park North Shore High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24

2:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lamar High School - Houston at Atascocita High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24

6:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Stratford High School - Houston at Summer Creek High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 25

2:00 PM CT on November 25 Location: Tomball, TX

Tomball, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockwall High School at Westfield High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 25

3:00 PM CT on November 25 Location: Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Hill High School at Tomball High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 25

4:00 PM CT on November 25 Location: Waco, TX

Waco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Lee County Games This Week

Poth High School at Lexington High School