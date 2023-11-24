Garrison High School is hosting Cooper High School at 1:30 PM CT on Friday, November 24.

Cooper High vs. Garrison Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24
  • Game Time: 1:30 PM CT
  • Location: Tyler, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Houston County Games This Week

Tenaha High School at Lovelady High School

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Henderson, TX
  • Conference: 2A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

