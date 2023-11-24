Nine games on Friday's college basketball schedule feature a Big 12 team, including the matchup between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the NC State Wolfpack.

Big 12 Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Charlotte 49ers vs. West Virginia Mountaineers 10:00 AM ET, Friday, November 24 - Kansas State Wildcats vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 11:00 AM ET, Friday, November 24 FloHoops McNeese Cowgirls at Baylor Bears 3:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UCF Knights vs. St. John's Red Storm 3:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24 - Cincinnati Bearcats vs. NC State Wolfpack 3:15 PM ET, Friday, November 24 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Iowa State Cyclones vs. Vanderbilt Commodores 4:30 PM ET, Friday, November 24 - Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Kansas Jayhawks 5:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24 FloHoops High Point Panthers vs. Texas Longhorns 8:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders 9:30 PM ET, Friday, November 24 -

