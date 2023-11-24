Big 12 Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, November 24
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nine games on Friday's college basketball schedule feature a Big 12 team, including the matchup between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the NC State Wolfpack.
Big 12 Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Charlotte 49ers vs. West Virginia Mountaineers
|10:00 AM ET, Friday, November 24
|-
|Kansas State Wildcats vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
|11:00 AM ET, Friday, November 24
|FloHoops
|McNeese Cowgirls at Baylor Bears
|3:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UCF Knights vs. St. John's Red Storm
|3:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24
|-
|Cincinnati Bearcats vs. NC State Wolfpack
|3:15 PM ET, Friday, November 24
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Iowa State Cyclones vs. Vanderbilt Commodores
|4:30 PM ET, Friday, November 24
|-
|Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Kansas Jayhawks
|5:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24
|FloHoops
|High Point Panthers vs. Texas Longhorns
|8:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders
|9:30 PM ET, Friday, November 24
|-
