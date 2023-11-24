Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bexar County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Bexar County, Texas this week, we've got the information.
Bexar County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Lake Travis High School at William J Brennan High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Holy Cross Of San Antonio
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Davenport High School at La Vernia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Dripping Springs High School at John Jay High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on November 25
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
