The Baylor Bears (5-0) take a five-game winning streak into a road matchup against the Florida Gators (4-1), winners of three straight. It starts at 5:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Friday, November 24, 2023.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Baylor vs. Florida matchup.

Baylor vs. Florida Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Baylor vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Baylor vs. Florida Betting Trends

Baylor has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

A total of three out of the Bears' four games this season have hit the over.

Florida has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this year.

The Gators and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of five times this season.

Baylor Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), Baylor is 15th-best in college basketball. It is way below that, 43rd, according to computer rankings.

With odds of +3000, Baylor has been given a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship.

