The Texas Longhorns (4-0) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the Arizona State Sun Devils (4-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas vs. Arizona State Scoring Comparison

The Sun Devils' 72.2 points per game are 22.2 more points than the 50.0 the Longhorns give up to opponents.

Arizona State is 4-1 when it scores more than 50.0 points.

Texas has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.2 points.

The 90.3 points per game the Longhorns average are 31.1 more points than the Sun Devils allow (59.2).

Texas is 4-0 when scoring more than 59.2 points.

When Arizona State allows fewer than 90.3 points, it is 4-1.

The Longhorns shoot 49.5% from the field, 16.1% higher than the Sun Devils allow defensively.

The Sun Devils' 41.4 shooting percentage from the field is 2.7 higher than the Longhorns have conceded.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Schedule